Hanjaroli girl found after running away over perceived maternal favoritism
India
A 13-year-old from Hanjaroli village, Palghar, ran away on Thursday because she felt her mother favored her younger sister.
After a search by local police and neighbors, she was found safe near Dranjaroli Dam and brought back home.
Police say girl reunited receiving counseling
District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said the girl is now getting counseling to help with her feelings, and officials made sure she was reunited safely with her family.