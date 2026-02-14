Hanuman Chalisa recitation attracts 75,000-1 lakh devotees in Mysuru
Mysuru's Maharaja's College Grounds were packed this week as organizers estimated 75,000-1 lakh devotees came together for the Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagna.
Led by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and organized by Avadhoota Datta Peetham, the event brought people from all walks of life to pray for world welfare—including support for farmers and soldiers.
The day featured two sessions (one in Hindi, one in Kannada) and included special rituals like Shiva-Parvati Kalyana.
Political leaders across party lines attend event
Pulling off an event this size is no small feat—organizers set up a massive pandal, handed out prasada to tens of thousands, and made sure everyone had water, toilets, parking, and medical help.
Even political leaders showed up across party lines.
With the police keeping things smooth, it was a rare moment of unity and devotion on a huge scale—something you don't see every day.