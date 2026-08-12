Har Ghar Tiranga yatras in Delhi led by Rekha Gupta

Delhi was buzzing with Tiranga yatras on Wednesday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day.

Students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, political leaders, young people, and other citizens all joined in to celebrate and remember India's freedom struggle.

The main march kicked off at India Gate with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta leading the way, encouraging everyone to honor freedom fighters and fly the national flag at home.