DU students arrested for harassing women
What's the story
Two students of Delhi University (DU) have been arrested for allegedly harassing two Hindu College students in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday evening. The accused, Abhinav and Abhimanyu, were nabbed on Friday while their accomplice Naman is still at large. The incident started when Naman commented on a T-shirt worn by one of the women, which read "Urban Mindset."
Incident report
Women were followed by car
The women were walking in Mukherjee Nagar after visiting Vijaynagar Haqiqat Park when they were approached by a white Tata Safari.
The men inside the car allegedly made comments about them, and when the women objected, they were abused and followed.
A video recorded by one of the women showed the accused trying to pull them into their vehicle.
Confession details
Accused consumed alcohol, say reports
During interrogation, Abhinav and Abhimanyu admitted to consuming alcohol at the time of the incident.
All three accused are from DU's Faculty of Law.
The women later approached Maurice Nagar Police Station to file a complaint but were reportedly turned away as the area of harassment didn't fall under their jurisdiction.
One of the women posted a video on Instagram detailing her ordeal with police inaction.
Complaint process
FIR registered after women took to social media
In her video, she said, "I have visited three police stations in the last four-five hours. But they are not even writing an FIR... For the last four hours, my friends and I have been standing here."
Eventually, a case was registered at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station based on their complaint.
The police are investigating allegations of multiple visits to different stations before the complaint was registered.