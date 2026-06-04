Hardeep Singh Puri announces 5,000 ethanol stations plan by 2027 India Jun 04, 2026

India is rolling out 50 to 100 ethanol fuel stations in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri just announced it.

The goal? Cut down on expensive fossil fuel imports (which cost the country about $120 billion).

By the end of 2026, expect 500 stations, and by 2027, the plan is to scale up to 5,000.