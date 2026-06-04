Hardeep Singh Puri announces 5,000 ethanol stations plan by 2027
India is rolling out 50 to 100 ethanol fuel stations in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri just announced it.
The goal? Cut down on expensive fossil fuel imports (which cost the country about $120 billion).
By the end of 2026, expect 500 stations, and by 2027, the plan is to scale up to 5,000.
Blending hits 20% saves ₹1.84 trillion
Ethanol in gasoline has jumped from just 1.5% in 2014 to 20% this year. That's saved ₹1.84 trillion in foreign exchange and replaced over 30 million metric tons of crude oil.
New rules will make it easier for cars to use fuels like E85 (mostly ethanol) and E100 (almost pure ethanol), helping India shift toward greener options.
Ethanol demand could need over 3.11bnL
With flex-fuel vehicles on the rise, including Maruti Suzuki's new model, India could need over 3.11 billion extra liters of ethanol.
That would add ₹124 billion in income for farmers and speed up the switch to cleaner energy sources.