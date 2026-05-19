Hardeep Singh Puri reviews Varanasi infrastructure, seeks 6-month action plan

Hardeep Singh Puri orders Varuna probe

Puri made it clear that MLAs need to stay involved so projects actually get done.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar shared that piped gas connections are ramping up: 400 homes per day now, aiming for 1,000 soon.

Some concerns were raised about spending on the Varuna Corridor and accident-prone spots like Trilochan Bypass. Puri responded by ordering investigations and pushing for fixes.

He also talked about finishing Smart City projects, tackling waterlogging with a new sewage plant, and improving roads through Jal Jeevan Mission efforts.