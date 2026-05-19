Hardeep Singh Puri reviews Varanasi infrastructure, seeks 6-month action plan
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was in Varanasi to review how the city's big infrastructure plans are coming along.
He led a meeting under the DISHA committee, asking officials to put together a six-month action plan covering roads, health, sanitation, and water supply, basically all the essentials.
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Puri made it clear that MLAs need to stay involved so projects actually get done.
District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar shared that piped gas connections are ramping up: 400 homes per day now, aiming for 1,000 soon.
Some concerns were raised about spending on the Varuna Corridor and accident-prone spots like Trilochan Bypass. Puri responded by ordering investigations and pushing for fixes.
He also talked about finishing Smart City projects, tackling waterlogging with a new sewage plant, and improving roads through Jal Jeevan Mission efforts.