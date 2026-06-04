Hardeep Singh Puri says petrol diesel price bumps minor globally

Government pushes ethanol and flex fuels

Puri credits this stability to cutting down on imported oil and boosting local biofuel production.

The government is pushing for ethanol-based fuels (like E85) and flex-fuel vehicles, with plans for hundreds of new ethanol stations coming soon.

With so many vehicles on Indian roads, shifting to cleaner fuels could mean less fossil fuel use, better energy security, and more support for rural communities.

"This is not merely a product launch. This is the beginning of a new chapter in India's energy transition," he said.