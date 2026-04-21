Hardoi couple Siyaram and Neelam killed, baby has minor injuries
India
A young couple from Hardoi, Siyaram, 22, and Neelam, 20, lost their lives when a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Ganga Expressway service lane near Seramau village.
They were heading home with their three-month-old daughter after a family function; thankfully, the baby escaped with minor injuries.
Driver fled, police check CCTV
Police say the car's driver ran off right after the crash, and they are checking CCTV footage to track them down.
Locals are pretty upset about frequent speeding on this stretch and are calling for stricter enforcement to keep everyone safer.