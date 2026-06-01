Haridwar bus carrying Nagaur pilgrims overturns, kills 1, injures 38
India
A bus carrying pilgrims from Nagaur, Rajasthan overturned after hitting a dumper truck in Haridwar's Saptarishi area early Monday morning.
The crash killed one woman and injured 38 others as they were heading home from the Purnima bathing ritual.
It happened near a roadside eatery around 7:15am.
Locals rescue passengers, police seize vehicles
Locals and officials jumped in to help, quickly rescuing trapped passengers and sending the injured to nearby hospitals.
Authorities confirmed the injured passengers received immediate medical assistance.
Police have seized both vehicles involved, but there have been no arrests yet.