Haridwar Shravan Kanwar fair draws 48 million devotees in 14 days
India
This year's Shravan Kanwar fair in Haridwar was bigger than ever, drawing a record 48 million devotees over just 14 days, up from last year's 45.2 million.
The biggest rush came on Monday alone, with 6.36 million people gathering to collect Ganga water for Sawan Shivratri.
Security ensured smooth Haridwar fair operations
Pulling off such a huge event took serious planning: more than 6,000 police and security personnel kept things running smoothly.
Afterward, officials led rituals at Har-ki-Pauri and were honored by Akhada representatives for their hard work.
The chief minister called it "flawless," and organizers say the experience will help them prep for the Ardh Kumbh.