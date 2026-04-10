Harman Singh missing after boarding bus, uncle Sarabjit Singh detained
Harman Singh, a 20-year-old engineering student from Delhi, has gone missing after last being seen leaving Hari Nagar, Delhi, on April 1; his last known location was traced to Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.
Things escalated when his uncle, Sarabjit Singh, was taken into custody for trying to breach security at the Delhi Assembly. He allegedly wanted people to pay attention to Harman's case.
Harman was prepping for the armed forces, and CCTV shows him boarding a bus before he vanished.
Investigators probe Harman Singh's final days
Harman hadn't been himself lately: he'd missed classes and kept to himself after a recent illness.
His last chat with his parents was on the same day he disappeared, which has left them really worried.
Now, investigators are piecing together what happened in those final days as the family waits for answers.