Harman Singh missing after boarding bus, uncle Sarabjit Singh detained India Apr 10, 2026

Harman Singh, a 20-year-old engineering student from Delhi, has gone missing after last being seen leaving Hari Nagar, Delhi, on April 1; his last known location was traced to Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

Things escalated when his uncle, Sarabjit Singh, was taken into custody for trying to breach security at the Delhi Assembly. He allegedly wanted people to pay attention to Harman's case.

Harman was prepping for the armed forces, and CCTV shows him boarding a bus before he vanished.