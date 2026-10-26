Harsh Vihar's Milan Garden building collapse leaves 2 feared trapped
India
An under-construction building in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, collapsed on Sunday evening, leaving at least two people, reportedly a contractor and his father, feared to be trapped under the debris.
Emergency teams rushed in quickly after being alerted just before 7pm with fire services, police, and NDRF all working together to find those missing.
Owner identified, Delhi enforcement concerns
Initial checks showed the ground floor was an old structure with new work happening above it.
Authorities have identified the building's owner and are starting legal action.
This isn't a one-off: several recent collapses in Delhi have raised big concerns about unsafe construction and weak enforcement of safety rules across the city.