Harshit Bhatt drowns in Noida water filled plot, murder case
India
Harshit Bhatt, 23, a student, drowned in a water-filled vacant plot in Noida's Sector 94 while celebrating with friends after exams.
Despite rescue attempts, he did not make it.
Police have now registered a murder case after his family raised concerns.
Santosh Joshi and family urge probe
Harshit's uncle, Santosh Joshi, criticized the lack of fencing and poor safety around the plot, pointing out that students often hang out there.
The family wants to know why only Harshit ended up in the water and is urging authorities to investigate fully and fix these hazards to prevent more tragedies.