Haryana Board set to announce Class 12, 10 results mid-May/early-June India May 10, 2026

Waiting for your board results?

The Haryana Board (HBSE) is set to announce Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 by mid-May or early June.

As usual, Class 12 results are expected first.

The evaluation wrapped up on April 24, so now it's just a matter of days before you can check your scores online.