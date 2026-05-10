Haryana Board set to announce Class 12, 10 results mid-May/early-June
India
Waiting for your board results?
The Haryana Board (HBSE) is set to announce Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 by mid-May or early June.
As usual, Class 12 results are expected first.
The evaluation wrapped up on April 24, so now it's just a matter of days before you can check your scores online.
Check HBSE results at bseh.org.in
Just head to bseh.org.in, click the right result link (like "HBSE Class 12 Result 2026"), enter your roll number, and hit submit.
Make sure to download and save your mark sheet. You'll need it later!