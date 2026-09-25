Haryana cuts stubble burning 91% since 2021, tightens pollution plan
Haryana has slashed stubble burning by 91% since 2021, but with winter smog still a big worry for Delhi-NCR, the state is rolling out even stricter anti-pollution moves.
Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi says the new plan targets road dust, waste burning, and better air quality checks to help everyone breathe easier this season.
Haryana expands residue, biomass and monitoring
The state's going all in on managing crop residue, over half of nearly eight million tons of straw is now handled right on the fields, and more machines are being added by 2026.
Thermal power plants are mixing in more biomass to cut emissions, roads are getting a revamp with mechanized sweepers almost everywhere, and air monitoring stations will more than double (from 22 to 45).
Drones and sensors will also track pollution hotspots for faster action.