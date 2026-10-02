Haryana ends sir drive with 3,77,987 applicants, roll November 6
Haryana just wrapped up a big push for new voter registrations, with 3,77,987 people applying to get on the electoral roll through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
The window for filing claims and objections closed on September 30, and these claims and objections will be disposed of by October 28.
The final list of voters drops on November 6.
Gurugram tops registrations, Kurukshetra tops Form8
Gurugram led the pack with 39,985 new sign-ups, followed by Faridabad and Hisar. Meanwhile, some districts like Charkhi Dadri and Nuh saw fewer applications.
Over 40,000 people also applied to remove names from the list, mostly from Panipat, Hisar, and Sirsa.
Plus, more than 200,000 used Form 8 to fix details or update their address; Kurukshetra topped this category.
This whole SIR process is basically about making sure everyone's information is accurate before election time rolls around.