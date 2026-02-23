Haryana farmers begin 3-day sit-in against India-US trade deal
Thousands of farmers in Haryana began a three-day sit-in on Monday, Feb 23, 2026, to protest the India-US trade deal, demanding the India-US trade deal be scrapped.
Organized by 10 unions at Tau Devi Lal Park in Kurukshetra, the crowd tried to march toward the chief minister's camp office but were stopped near Jindal Chowk by police who had set up barricades.
The protesters, including farmer leader Mandeep Singh Sirsa, are asking for the trade deal to be scrapped, plus relief on electricity bills and compensation for crop losses.
Amarjeet Singh Mohri said they're committed to keeping things peaceful and will stick it out until their demands are heard.
So far, though, no representative from the CM's camp office has contacted them for talks—leaving protesters still determined.