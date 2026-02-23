Haryana farmers begin 3-day sit-in against India-US trade deal

No representative from CM's camp office has contacted us

The protesters, including farmer leader Mandeep Singh Sirsa, are asking for the trade deal to be scrapped, plus relief on electricity bills and compensation for crop losses.

Amarjeet Singh Mohri said they're committed to keeping things peaceful and will stick it out until their demands are heard.

So far, though, no representative from the CM's camp office has contacted them for talks—leaving protesters still determined.