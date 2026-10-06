Haryana farmers block Karnal district highway over slow paddy procurement
India
On Monday, farmers in Haryana's Karnal district blocked a major highway to protest slow paddy procurement.
Delays on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and crop damage from heavy rains left many frustrated.
Farmers' leader Chhatarpal Singh urged officials to speed things up, saying current policies just aren't working for farmers.
Kurukshetra protest avoided, ₹44cr released
In nearby Kurukshetra, a bigger protest was avoided after farmer representatives met with state officials.
Principal Secretary Amneet P Kumar said that ₹44 crore has been released so far, and said the government will finish verification of the MFMB portal soon.