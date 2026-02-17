Haryana minister Anil Vij breaks both feet, to work from bed India Feb 17, 2026

Haryana's Anil Vij, a senior BJP minister, fractured both his feet after slipping at his residence, according to reports on February 17, 2026.

Doctors have put him on strict bed rest for a month, but he's not letting that stop him—he is expected to operate from his office and hold important meetings from home during his recovery.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini even dropped by to check on him and wish him well, which stood out given their recent political differences.