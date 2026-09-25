Haryana to build 5 Panchgram cities to ease NCR congestion

The Panchgram Project also means more metro lines: think easier travel between Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and even a new 35.25-kilometer-long metro corridor between Gurugram and Panchgaon with 28 stations.

Plus, Haryana wants to add 10 industrial townships by 2030 (five already approved), aiming for more jobs and a boost for the local economy.

The price tag for all this future-ready growth? Around ₹20 trillion just for NCR's housing and infrastructure needs, according to reports.