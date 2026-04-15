Haryana to plug Gurugram drains, halt 150MLD into Yamuna
Big news for anyone who cares about clean rivers: Haryana is set to plug illegal sewage dumping into the Yamuna River from Gurugram's stormwater drains
Leg One, Leg Two and Leg Three in a phased manner by June 2026 for most drains, but note that two discharge points in Leg One are to be plugged by December 31, 2026, and discharges from Bajghera and Rezangla Chowk are scheduled for June 30, 2027.
This move should stop about 150 million liters of untreated sewage a day from flowing into the stormwater drains, sending it instead to proper treatment plants.
Tenders out, treatment plants planned
The cleanup plan covers three major sections of Gurugram's stormwater drains. The first stretch, Leg One, runs near Nathupur village through Udyog Vihar, sectors 22 and 23, Palam Vihar and Bajghera.
Work has started on plugging the other two sections, with tenders out and more projects lined up.
Plus, new treatment plants are planned for areas including Behrampur and Sector 37, and project proponents may be required to install CETPs as part of the CLU process, so future pollution gets nipped in the bud.