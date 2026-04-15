Haryana to plug Gurugram drains, halt 150MLD into Yamuna India Apr 15, 2026

Big news for anyone who cares about clean rivers: Haryana is set to plug illegal sewage dumping into the Yamuna River from Gurugram's stormwater drains

Leg One, Leg Two and Leg Three in a phased manner by June 2026 for most drains, but note that two discharge points in Leg One are to be plugged by December 31, 2026, and discharges from Bajghera and Rezangla Chowk are scheduled for June 30, 2027.

This move should stop about 150 million liters of untreated sewage a day from flowing into the stormwater drains, sending it instead to proper treatment plants.