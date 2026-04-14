Haryana workers protest after state sets ₹15,220.71 unskilled minimum wage India Apr 14, 2026

Haryana workers are out on the streets, asking for a better minimum wage after the state set new rates that many say just don't cut it.

The government's updated pay, ₹15,220.71 for unskilled work is way below the ₹23,196 suggested by a state committee last December.

That higher number was based on what people actually need to cover basics like food and rent.

With costs rising due to the ongoing war in West Asia, gas-cylinder shortages, and higher prices for certain everyday items, workers say their current salaries aren't enough to keep up.