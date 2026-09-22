Haryana's Arya Nagar panchayat bans love marriages, threatens boycott
India
In Arya Nagar village, Haryana, a local social panchayat just banned love marriages after a few couples from the same village tied the knot.
They've warned that anyone supporting these unions could face a social boycott, a move announced in front of about 1,000 villagers.
Police pledge protection, Kamal Anand warns
Some villagers want to stick to tradition, but others aren't so sure about this decision.
Rattan Singh said the panchayat had no role in this decision.
Police have promised protection for affected couples, and Senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Kamal Anand says adults have every right to choose their partners, so enforcing this boycott could actually land organizers in legal trouble.