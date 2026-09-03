Hasnabad man V Sudarshan Goud killed in Ukraine missile attack
India
V Sudarshan Goud, a 42-year-old from Hasnabad village in Telangana, was killed in a missile attack in Ukraine on Monday night. He'd moved there just three months ago for a job at a construction company.
A travel agent in Ukraine informed the sarpanch of Hasnabad village about the tragedy.
MLA Sanjay Kumar pledges repatriation support
Goud leaves behind his wife and children in Hasnabad.
After the family confirmed his death on September 2, Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar visited them to offer condolences and promised help with bringing Goud's body home and supporting the family during this tough time.