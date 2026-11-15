Hassan woman Jayamma, 45, killed by elephant, forest department blamed
A tragic incident in Karnataka's Hassan district saw Jayamma, 45, lose her life after an elephant attacked her while she was grazing sheep near Tagare village.
The event sparked protests from locals, who blamed the forest department for not doing enough to keep people safe.
Belur area sees repeated elephant encounters
Belur and nearby areas like Sakaleshpur and Alur have a history of dangerous encounters between people and elephants.
Just a few months ago, another villager lost his life in a similar incident.
These repeated tragedies highlight how urgent it is to find better ways to protect communities living close to wildlife.