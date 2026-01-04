'Hate' dominated India's lexicon in 2025, says P Chidambaram
According to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, the word "Hate" summed up India's mood in 2025.
He pointed out a rise in religious intolerance, especially against Muslims and Christians, with more attacks on places of worship and disruptions to religious practices.
Chidambaram felt this shift went against India's core values of equality and citizenship over religion.
Other words that stood out in 2025
Chidambaram also said this climate of hate was sometimes backed by the state or certain groups, warning it could harm national unity.
Besides "Hate," the year saw "Sindoor" trend after a brief military operation called Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, while "Tariff" made headlines due to ongoing trade disputes and US penalties hitting steel and textile industries.