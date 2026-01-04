Next Article
Chandigarh: Fog grounds flights, delays trains
India
Chandigarh's airport has canceled 89 flights in just 10 days thanks to relentless dense fog—visibility even dropped to 600 meters at one point.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for the region, warning that the thick fog could stick around until January 6.
Why does it matter?
It's not just flights—major trains like the Shatabdi and Unchahar Express are running super late too (think up to 10 hours).
With no real-time info screens at the airport, travelers have had to rely on their phones for updates.
Plus, more fog is expected over the next few days, which might mess with air quality until things clear up after January 7.