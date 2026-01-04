Next Article
Delhi's air turns 'poor' again, plus a foggy start to the new year
India
Delhi's air quality took a hit this week, with the AQI jumping to 276—landing in the "poor" zone.
The IMD has also put out a yellow alert for January 4, warning of moderate to dense morning fog.
Why does this matter?
Experts say things could get worse: forecasts show AQI slipping into "very poor" territory over the next few days.
Weak winds and lower mixing heights are trapping more pollution, while thick fog is cutting visibility.
Noida and Gurugram aren't faring much better.
If you're sensitive or heading out early, it might be smart to limit outdoor time until things clear up a bit.