Delhi's new EV push: ₹50,000 to turn your old car electric

Why should you care?

If you've got an older car and want to go green, this could finally make retrofitting affordable—especially since high kit costs have stopped many people before.

The policy, pending final approval, also promises more EV perks: cash for scrapping two-wheelers, a big boost in R&D funding, and a significant expansion of new charging and battery swap stations.

With strict bans already on older petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi, this move could make switching to electric both easier and smarter.