Two property dealers murdered in Delhi's Narela over land dispute
Two property dealers—Dharampal (55) and Bhupender, also known as Binu (38)—were killed in Narela, Outer North Delhi.
Dharampal was shot dead near Ghoga village tube well by his longtime friend Dinesh Kumar and Dinesh's accomplice Bhoop Singh, after a fallout over sharing commission from a land deal.
Bhupender was found dead on Thursday at an agricultural structure on Lampur Road; his body was partially burnt and showed signs of head injury.
What's happening now?
Police have arrested Dinesh and Bhoop Singh for Dharampal's murder, recovered the weapon, and registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dharampal's son Pradeep identified his father at the scene.
For Bhupender's case, police are looking into professional rivalry or personal enmity as possible motives and are reviewing local CCTV footage for leads. The investigation is ongoing.