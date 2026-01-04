Two property dealers murdered in Delhi's Narela over land dispute India Jan 04, 2026

Two property dealers—Dharampal (55) and Bhupender, also known as Binu (38)—were killed in Narela, Outer North Delhi.

Dharampal was shot dead near Ghoga village tube well by his longtime friend Dinesh Kumar and Dinesh's accomplice Bhoop Singh, after a fallout over sharing commission from a land deal.

Bhupender was found dead on Thursday at an agricultural structure on Lampur Road; his body was partially burnt and showed signs of head injury.