Punjab plans ₹12,000cr RBI loan as debt keeps climbing India Jan 04, 2026

Punjab is set to borrow ₹12,006 crore via the sale of securities facilitated by the RBI between January and March 2026—just a slice of the nearly ₹5 lakh crore all states are raising this quarter.

The state's borrowing will be split across three months, with most of it going toward paying off old loans.