Noida: Man killed over suspected affair; 3 arrested
India
A 24-year-old man, Ajay Mukhiya, was found murdered in Noida after being reported missing by his wife.
Police say he was allegedly targeted over a suspected affair with a relative's wife.
Three men—Ram Bachan Manjhi, Sajjan Manjhi, and Ashok—were arrested within a day of the case being filed.
How it happened and what followed
According to police, Ajay was lured out for drinks by two of the accused, then strangled after being intoxicated.
The suspects first buried his body at the scene but later moved it to a drain with help from the third man.
They tried to mislead investigators by pretending concern, but were caught using electronic surveillance and local tips.
Police recovered Ajay's phone and ATM card from them, and further investigation is ongoing.