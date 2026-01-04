Noida: Man killed over suspected affair; 3 arrested

How it happened and what followed

According to police, Ajay was lured out for drinks by two of the accused, then strangled after being intoxicated.

The suspects first buried his body at the scene but later moved it to a drain with help from the third man.

They tried to mislead investigators by pretending concern, but were caught using electronic surveillance and local tips.

Police recovered Ajay's phone and ATM card from them, and further investigation is ongoing.