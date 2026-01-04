Ludhiana teen kidnapped for ransom, released after mistaken identity India Jan 04, 2026

In Ludhiana, a 15-year-old boy named Abhishek was kidnapped by nine men while he was out buying kites.

The gang took him to a house near Dhuri Line in Atam Park, where they assaulted him and demanded ₹20,000 from his father over a video call—threatening him with a pistol.

They later realized Abhishek wasn't the person they were after and let him go near a railway crossing.