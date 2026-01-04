Next Article
Ludhiana teen kidnapped for ransom, released after mistaken identity
India
In Ludhiana, a 15-year-old boy named Abhishek was kidnapped by nine men while he was out buying kites.
The gang took him to a house near Dhuri Line in Atam Park, where they assaulted him and demanded ₹20,000 from his father over a video call—threatening him with a pistol.
They later realized Abhishek wasn't the person they were after and let him go near a railway crossing.
Police response and ongoing investigation
Police have arrested the main accused, Bindu—someone already known to Abhishek's family—and recovered a country-made pistol with live cartridges.
Four other suspects have been identified, and raids are underway to catch the rest of the gang.
Authorities say they're treating the case seriously and are working to ensure everyone involved is brought in.