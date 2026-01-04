14 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounters
Security forces in Chhattisgarh have killed 14 Maoists in two early-morning encounters—12 near Pamlur village in Sukma district and 2 more in the forest area of Gaganpalli village in Basaguda, Bijapur.
These operations, sparked by intelligence tips, targeted armed groups linked to the Communist Party of India (Maoist).
What went down and what's next
The teams moved in after learning about Maoist movement, with gunfire breaking out around dawn. Among those killed was Sachin Mangtu, a key commander.
The two killed in Bijapur were wanted in civilian killings, while others were involved in attacks on security forces, and weapons like AK-47s and INSAS rifles were found at the sites.
No security personnel were hurt. Police say these efforts are part of a bigger push to end Maoism in the region by March 2026—though a few hundred armed members are still hiding out.