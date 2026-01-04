14 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounters

What went down and what's next

The teams moved in after learning about Maoist movement, with gunfire breaking out around dawn. Among those killed was Sachin Mangtu, a key commander.

The two killed in Bijapur were wanted in civilian killings, while others were involved in attacks on security forces, and weapons like AK-47s and INSAS rifles were found at the sites.

No security personnel were hurt. Police say these efforts are part of a bigger push to end Maoism in the region by March 2026—though a few hundred armed members are still hiding out.