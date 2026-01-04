Next Article
Dense fog slows down Bihar: Trains late, city chills
Thick fog rolled into Bihar on Friday, throwing off daily routines and causing big train delays—especially on the busy Patna-Delhi route, which ran up to 2.5 hours late.
Even with 24 train pairs canceled ahead of time, stations like Patna and Gaya experienced significant disruptions.
Cold temps, bonfires, and air quality worries
Patna shivered at just 9°C, while some spots dipped as low as 6.4°C and visibility dropped to a mere 50 meters.
To help people cope with the chill, city officials set up bonfires around town.
The fog also trapped pollution, pushing Patna's air quality index close to unhealthy levels (198-210).
Authorities are urging vulnerable groups—elderly, children, and those with health issues—to limit outdoor activities until things clear up.