Dense fog slows down Bihar: Trains late, city chills

Cold temps, bonfires, and air quality worries

Patna shivered at just 9°C, while some spots dipped as low as 6.4°C and visibility dropped to a mere 50 meters.

To help people cope with the chill, city officials set up bonfires around town.

The fog also trapped pollution, pushing Patna's air quality index close to unhealthy levels (198-210).

Authorities are urging vulnerable groups—elderly, children, and those with health issues—to limit outdoor activities until things clear up.