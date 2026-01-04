Sewage leaks spark typhoid cases in Gandhinagar, Bengaluru

A wave of typhoid and stomach illnesses has hit Gandhinagar and the KSFC Layout area of Bengaluru, both traced back to sewage leaking into drinking water pipes. In Gandhinagar alone, over 100 people—kids and adults—have fallen sick, in a situation reminiscent of the Indore water crisis.

How did this happen? At least seven pipeline leaks under a big Smart City project let sewage mix with tap water in Gandhinagar.

Hospitals quickly set up extra beds for kids with fever and stomach pain, but thankfully no severe cases so far.

Health teams have checked 10,000 homes to track the spread.

Water fails safety tests; residents look elsewhere Tests found local water isn't safe to drink right now.

In Bengaluru's KSFC Layout, families noticed their water smelled bad and switched to private sources while officials hunt for the leak.