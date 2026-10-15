Hathras restaurant fined ₹100,000 for charging extra for water bottle
A restaurant in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, got hit with a ₹100,000 fine after charging a customer extra for a water bottle, ₹20 instead of the printed ₹18.
The complaint came from Ankur Agarwal, who later filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission after being overcharged.
The consumer commission called it an unfair trade practice and also ordered the restaurant to pay Agarwal ₹6,000 for his trouble and legal costs.
Ankur Agarwal wins 45-day payment order
Agarwal backed up his claim with bill and photo proof, while the restaurant did not bother to respond.
With no defense from their side, the commission ruled in Agarwal's favor on October 12, 2026.
Now, the restaurant has 45 days to pay up or face more legal action.
This case is a clear reminder: charging even a little above MRP is not just uncool; it is illegal.