Hathras restaurant fined ₹100,000 for charging extra for water bottle

A restaurant in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, got hit with a ₹100,000 fine after charging a customer extra for a water bottle, ₹20 instead of the printed ₹18.

The complaint came from Ankur Agarwal, who later filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission after being overcharged.

The consumer commission called it an unfair trade practice and also ordered the restaurant to pay Agarwal ₹6,000 for his trouble and legal costs.