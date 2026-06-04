Hauz Rani fire kills 21 in Delhi after restaurant blaze
India
A major fire broke out in a Hauz Rani building in Delhi on Wednesday morning, leaving 21 people dead.
The blaze started at a ground-floor restaurant and spread fast.
Firefighters worked for over three hours to control it, but rescue efforts were delayed because the basement shutter had to be cut open.
Many victims were hospital patients
Many of those who died were staying there for medical treatment at a nearby hospital.
Among them was a couple found together in a bathroom, highlighting the heartbreaking human side of this tragedy.