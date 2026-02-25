Have 4 kids to maintain population balance: Dhirendra Shastri
Bageshwar Dham Baba (Dhirendra Shastri) recently told Hindus they should have at least four kids to "maintain population balance," sharing his concerns about the declining Hindu population at a Hanuman Katha event in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
He claimed another community's numbers are rising and urged action.
Shastri also advised Hindus not to visit Ajmer Dargah Sharif, saying, "There is no need for Hindus to go there."
He encouraged Indian Muslims to remember their Hindu ancestry and consider returning to Hinduism.
He said, "When I get married, I will also contribute."
Rajasthan opposition leader Tikaram Jully reacts
Shastri is popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Baba.
His remarks drew criticism from Rajasthan opposition leader Tikaram Jully, who questioned how many children Shastri has himself and called out the mixing of religion with politics.
Jully emphasized India's constitutional equality for all communities.