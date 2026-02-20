Unnao convict's brother asked to surrender in custodial death case

The Delhi High Court has ordered Jaideep Sengar, brother of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar, to surrender before jail authorities. This comes after he sought an extension of his interim bail on medical grounds. A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja heard the plea for further extension of interim bail upon suspension of his 10-year sentence.

Bail extension 'You surrender, and then we will see': HC The court noted that Sengar's interim bail, granted in July 2024, was last extended in April 2025. Since then, despite five dates, no further extension or suspension of his sentence has been ordered by the court. When Sengar's senior counsel requested an extension due to health reasons, the bench responded, saying, "You surrender, and then we will see."

Health claims Sengar's senior counsel assured he would surrender by Saturday Sengar has claimed he is suffering from stage IV oral cancer, a life-threatening condition that requires continuous medical care. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation's counsel had earlier argued against extending his interim bail, alleging that the prescription submitted by Sengar was fabricated. The court has now scheduled a hearing for next week after Sengar's senior counsel assured he would surrender by Saturday.

