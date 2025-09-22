Heads up, Chennai: power cut scheduled in these areas

Outages will hit parts of the IT Corridor (like Perungudi Industrial Estate and Rajiv Gandhi Salai), College Road spots (including Nungambakkam High Road and Wallace Garden), and Thillai Ganga Nagar neighborhoods (such as Andal Nagar and Brindhavan Nagar).

Plan your day accordingly

TANGEDCO is asking everyone to plan their day around the outage to avoid any inconveniences.

More maintenance cuts are expected in the coming weeks as regular maintenance works are scheduled across the city.