Heads up, Chennai: power cut scheduled in these areas
Heads up, Chennai: there's a scheduled power cut this Monday, September 23 from 9am to 2pm
TANGEDCO will be doing maintenance during these hours—if they wrap up early, electricity could come back sooner.
Check out the affected areas
Outages will hit parts of the IT Corridor (like Perungudi Industrial Estate and Rajiv Gandhi Salai),
College Road spots (including Nungambakkam High Road and Wallace Garden), and
Thillai Ganga Nagar neighborhoods (such as Andal Nagar and Brindhavan Nagar).
Plan your day accordingly
TANGEDCO is asking everyone to plan their day around the outage to avoid any inconveniences.
More maintenance cuts are expected in the coming weeks as regular maintenance works are scheduled across the city.