Heads up! DND Flyway will be closed for resurfacing

During these hours, if you're coming from Mahamaya Flyover or Noida Expressway, you'll be rerouted through Dalit Prerna Sthal to Chilla Border. If you start at Sector 16 or Rajnigandha Chowk, take a U-turn at the toll plaza and head to Chilla Border instead.

The ₹6 crore project is almost done

The resurfacing work is already about 70% done and should wrap up by March 18, 2026. The project costs ₹6 crore—on top of a previous ₹5 crore facelift before the G20 summit.

If your plans involve late-night drives or airport runs, just add some extra time so you don't get caught off guard by detours or delays!