Heads up! This key road in Delhi will be closed India Feb 22, 2026

Starting February 23, 2026, Pandit Pant Marg—a key road in Lutyens's Delhi—will be closed to regular traffic for about a year.

The closure is to make way for the new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station underground.

Delhi Traffic Police announced this on February 21, so if you drive or commute through the area, heads up.