Heads up! This key road in Delhi will be closed
Starting February 23, 2026, Pandit Pant Marg—a key road in Lutyens's Delhi—will be closed to regular traffic for about a year.
The closure is to make way for the new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station underground.
Delhi Traffic Police announced this on February 21, so if you drive or commute through the area, heads up.
Expect new traffic diversions
With Pandit Pant Marg out of action, expect new traffic diversions.
If you're coming from Gol Dak Khana, your route will shift via Dr Bishambar Das Marg, GRG Road, and Church Lane.
Other options include Sansad Marg and Ashoka Road.
Basically: check your maps before heading out.
Use public transport, police say
Getting to big transport spots like ISBTs, railway stations, or the airport might take longer now.
The police are encouraging everyone to use public transport as much as possible during this construction stretch—it'll save you time and headaches.