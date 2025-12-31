Health Ministry bans nimesulide, cough syrups go prescription-only
Big update from the Union Health Ministry: nimesulide oral meds in all oral "immediate release" formulations over 100mg are now banned after reviewing its effect on adults and recommendations from ICMR and an expert committee regarding liver toxicity.
Plus, you'll soon need a doctor's prescription for cough syrups—this comes after contaminated batches in Madhya Pradesh led to tragic child deaths.
What's changing and why it matters
Nimesulide is now only for secondary treatment and off-limits for kids under 12, pregnant women, or anyone with liver or kidney issues.
Meanwhile, lozenges and tablets will still be available over-the-counter, but cough syrups won't be.
The government is giving everyone 30 days to share feedback before making these rules official—all to keep medicines safer for everyone.