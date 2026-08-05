Health Ministry sends NJORT for CHPV in Gujarat and Rajasthan

The NJORT team brings together specialists from NCDC, ICMR, and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD).

Meanwhile, research centers in Pune and Chennai are digging into how the virus spreads by studying samples from people, animals, and even sandflies.

They're using a "One Health" approach, basically connecting human, animal, and vector surveillance, to figure out where the virus is coming from so they can target their efforts and keep more people safe.