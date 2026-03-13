Heated argument over train seats catches GRP's attention
India
A video of a heated argument over train seats on the Shri Ganganagar Express (which stopped at Saharanpur) has gone viral, catching the attention of the Government Railway Police.
The clash between Premlata Verma, her daughter, and other passengers was recorded by a fellow traveler and quickly spread across social media.
Verma filed a complaint with the railway police
After the incident on board, the train arrived at Saharanpur station, where Verma filed a written complaint with the railway police.
The case was registered using zero FIR and sent to Yamunanagar for further investigation.
The clip gained attention on social media.