Heavy landslides shut Jammu-Srinagar highway 3rd day blocking Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened then closed again

The highway briefly reopened but had to close again due to more slides.

The weather forecast stays unpredictable, with chances of snowfall in higher areas until Wednesday evening.

To help manage disasters better, new automatic weather stations are being set up in Doda and Kishtwar, and a seismic lab is coming to Kishtwar too since it's an earthquake-prone spot.