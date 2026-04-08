Heavy landslides shut Jammu-Srinagar highway 3rd day blocking Banihal-Qazigund tunnel
India
The Jammu-Srinagar highway has been shut for a third straight day thanks to heavy landslides, with both tubes of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel blocked.
About 400 vehicles are stuck between Digdol and Khooni Nallah, and government schools in Ramban district were given a holiday because of the rough weather.
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened then closed again
The highway briefly reopened but had to close again due to more slides.
The weather forecast stays unpredictable, with chances of snowfall in higher areas until Wednesday evening.
To help manage disasters better, new automatic weather stations are being set up in Doda and Kishtwar, and a seismic lab is coming to Kishtwar too since it's an earthquake-prone spot.