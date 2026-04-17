Heavy rain and cyclonic dust worsen Delhi traffic and air
Delhi's Friday commute turned into a headache as heavy rain brought traffic to a crawl, right after days of sweltering heat.
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway was jammed almost from the get-go, and Kalindi Kunj, linking Noida and Delhi, wasn't spared either, with long lines of frustrated drivers stuck in gridlock.
Cyclonic dust worsens Delhi-NCR air
All that dust from a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and neighboring Pakistan didn't just mess up roads: it also made Delhi-NCR's air quality worse.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for more rain this weekend, with temperatures swinging between 24 Celsius and 39 Celsius.
Meteorologists say dust blown in from Rajasthan and Pakistan is making things hazy.
Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan are seeing similar storms and showers, so travel headaches aren't just limited to Delhi.