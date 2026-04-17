Heavy rain and cyclonic dust worsen Delhi traffic and air

Cyclonic dust worsens Delhi-NCR air

All that dust from a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and neighboring Pakistan didn't just mess up roads: it also made Delhi-NCR's air quality worse.

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for more rain this weekend, with temperatures swinging between 24 Celsius and 39 Celsius.

Meteorologists say dust blown in from Rajasthan and Pakistan is making things hazy.

Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan are seeing similar storms and showers, so travel headaches aren't just limited to Delhi.