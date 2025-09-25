Next Article
Heavy rain, dense fog expected in Mumbai this weekend
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The city's in for some heavy rain and even dense fog from September 26 to 28, according to the IMD.
An orange alert is out—so expect waterlogged streets and low visibility.
Things should start clearing up from September 29, with partly cloudy skies and evening thundershowers on the cards.
Flights, traffic might be affected
With all this rain and unusual fog (yep, that's not something you see every year), commuting might be a hassle.
Authorities are asking everyone to plan their travel carefully since morning traffic could slow down and flights might be delayed.
If you're heading out, keep an eye on updates—and maybe pack an umbrella just in case!