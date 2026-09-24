Heavy rain diverts Vijayawada to Bhogapuram Air India Express flight

After several failed attempts to land, the flight finally touched down safely in Nagpur at around 12:30am on Thursday.

Passengers had to hang tight at the airport for hours before taking off again at 2:20am finally reaching Bhogapuram at around 8:30am on Thursday morning.

Despite the ordeal, Minister for Agriculture K. Atchannaidu later traveled to Tekkali in Srikakulam district, where he reviewed the cyclone and flood situation, while Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas stayed back in Vijayawada.

The whole episode was a reminder of just how unpredictable air travel can get when weather takes a turn.