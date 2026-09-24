Heavy rain diverts Vijayawada to Bhogapuram Air India Express flight
An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bhogapuram turned into an unexpected marathon after heavy rain made landing impossible on Wednesday night.
With more than 70 passengers on board, including Ministers K Atchannaidu and Kondapalli Srinivas, the plane remained in the air for some time before being diverted, turning a short trip into a long, stressful wait.
Flight landed in Nagpur, reached Bhogapuram
After several failed attempts to land, the flight finally touched down safely in Nagpur at around 12:30am on Thursday.
Passengers had to hang tight at the airport for hours before taking off again at 2:20am finally reaching Bhogapuram at around 8:30am on Thursday morning.
Despite the ordeal, Minister for Agriculture K. Atchannaidu later traveled to Tekkali in Srikakulam district, where he reviewed the cyclone and flood situation, while Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas stayed back in Vijayawada.
The whole episode was a reminder of just how unpredictable air travel can get when weather takes a turn.